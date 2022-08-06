No diesel, KSRTC stops 50% ordinary services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC was forced to stop nearly half of its ordinary services across the state on Friday, owing to an acute shortage of diesel. The move caused immense inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

The corporation owes R135 crore in diesel dues to oil marketing companies. If the situation continues, only 25% of ordinary bus services will operate on Saturday, KSRTC officials said. However, they said the issue will be resolved by next week.

At the same time, KSRTC continued operating the more-profitable fast and super fast services. The corporation also issued strict instructions to unit heads to operate only those buses that have an earnings per kilometre (EPKM) of Rs 35 and above.

KSRTC has been following route rationalisation since fuel prices shot up last year. The decision to stop the services caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers who depend on the carrier, especially those in nationalised routes. Most routes in Thiruvananthapuram district are nationalised and private buses are not allowed to ply there.

A huge rush of passengers was visible in buses from Neyyattinkara, Attingal and Nedumangad to Thiruvananthapuram. Students in districts where schools were open were hit the most as they can avail concession rates only in ordinary buses.

KSRTC officials said buses earning less than `25 EPKM do not collect enough for fuel and spare parts.

“The services within the Rs 25-43 EPKM are barely sufficient to meet the said expenses. Only those with Rs 50 EPKM are considered profitable,” said an official.

