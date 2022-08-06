Home States Kerala

No diesel, KSRTC stops 50% ordinary services

KSRTC was forced to stop nearly half of its ordinary services across the state on Friday, owing to an acute shortage of diesel.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Thiruvananthapuram-Mattuppetty KSRTC super fast.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC was forced to stop nearly half of its ordinary services across the state on Friday, owing to an acute shortage of diesel. The move caused immense inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. 

The corporation owes R135 crore in diesel dues to oil marketing companies. If the situation continues, only 25% of ordinary bus services will operate on Saturday, KSRTC officials said. However, they said the issue will be resolved by next week. 

At the same time, KSRTC continued operating the more-profitable fast and super fast services. The corporation also issued strict instructions to unit heads to operate only those buses that have an earnings per kilometre (EPKM) of Rs 35 and above.

KSRTC has been following route rationalisation since fuel prices shot up last year. The decision to stop the services caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers who depend on the carrier, especially those in nationalised routes. Most routes in Thiruvananthapuram district are nationalised and private buses are not allowed to ply there.

A huge rush of passengers was visible in buses from Neyyattinkara, Attingal and Nedumangad to Thiruvananthapuram. Students in districts where schools were open were hit the most as they can avail concession rates only in ordinary buses. 

KSRTC officials said buses earning less than `25 EPKM do not collect enough for fuel and spare parts. 
“The services within the Rs 25-43 EPKM are barely sufficient to meet the said expenses. Only those with Rs 50 EPKM are considered profitable,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Many of their services are badly planned. Sometimes buses have few passengers. Sometimes there is bunching. All this should stop. And they should use smaller buses wherever possible
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp