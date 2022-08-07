Home States Kerala

Irshad death: Red corner notice for Swalih soon

The police have expanded the investigation into the death of Irshad Nazar, 26, who was abducted by a gold smuggling gang in Peruvannamuzhi Panthirikkara.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have expanded the investigation into the death of Irshad Nazar, 26, who was abducted by a gold smuggling gang in Peruvannamuzhi Panthirikkara. Koduvally native Mohammad Swalih, prime accused in the case, and his brother Shamnad are abroad.

The investigation team has started procedures to issue a red corner notice to bring them back.“We have started procedures to issue a red corner notice against the accused. Initially, we are trying to seek an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant. The red corner notice will be issued as per Interpol rules and the passports of the accused will be impounded,” said Rahul R Nair, Kannur range DIG.

Swalih left the country with his family on July 19.The DNA test conducted on the body recovered from Kodikkal beach, Vadakara, had confirmed that it was that of Irshad. The body was found in the river on July 17.The persons arrested in the case, who are close associates of Swalih, had told the police that Irshad escaped from their custody and jumped into the river at Purakkatteri near here.

Meanwhile, the family of Irshad said Swalih used to send threatening messages to their phone even after filing the police complaint. “The gold smuggling gang has been observing our moves keenly. They killed our son. Even after starting the police investigation, they sent threatening messages. Irshad is the eldest of three children. Younger son Arshad is still working in Dubai. We are now concerned about the safety of our family members,” said Nazar, Irshad’s father.

COPS INTENSIFY SEARCH FOR DEEPAK
Kozhikode: The police have intensified the search for Deepak Vadakkedathukandi, 36, a resident of Meppayur who has been missing since June 7, after it was established that the body recovered from Kodikkal beach was not his. A 12-member team headed by the Meppayur police inspector Unnikrishnan K was formed to investigate the Deepak missing case. The team is led by Nadapuram Control Room DySP Abdul Muneer.

