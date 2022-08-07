Kerala Congress executive meet postponed to Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress leadership has postponed the executive meeting scheduled for Sunday to August 11 in view of continuing rain in different parts of the state. The district Congress committee chiefs’ ‘padayatra’, scheduled to be kicked off on Tuesday, has also been postponed to August 13-15. The state executive meeting was scheduled to address Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is to begin on October 2 from Kanyakumari. The second leg of the organisational revamping would also be taken up in the meeting. National general secretaries K C Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, and Perumal Viswanath, will also be attending the meeting.