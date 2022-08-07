Khadi Board writes to Centre seeking assistance in promos

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75th anniversary celebration of the Indian Independence, the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board wrote to the Centre requesting assistance in promoting Khadi.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Board chairman P Jayarajan requested that he pay attention to their demands, including the exemption of GST payment on Khadi ready-made dresses, permission for the Khadi and Village Industries Commission to give cotton at a subsidised rate and a general direction to the Central government employees and PSU employees to wear Khadi dresses at least once a week since khadi is eco-friendly and a symbol of nationalism. The board also demanded to scrap the amended national flag code that allows the use of polyester as flag cloth. It asked to permit only the use of khadi to make the national flag to keep its sanctity.

