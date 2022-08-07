Home States Kerala

KSRTC to get Rs 20 crore to tide over diesel crisis

Though the finance department cleared the file, it may take two to four days for the money to be credited into KSRTC’s account as Sunday and Tuesday are public holidays, said sources.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Thiruvananthapuram-Mattuppetty KSRTC super fast.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As diesel shortage in KSRTC continued on the second day prompting the public transporter to cancel nearly 60 per cent of ordinary bus services, the state government allotted `20 crore pending assistance to tide over the crisis. Though the finance department cleared the file, it may take two to four days for the money to be credited into KSRTC’s account as Sunday and Tuesday are public holidays, said sources.

The corporation was compelled to cut half of its ordinary bus schedules on Friday as Indian Oil Corporation refused to supply diesel, citing huge arrears. Fast and super fast services were managed by purchasing fuel from retail outlets and paying for the same from the ticket revenue. The same model was followed on Saturday too, but, more services were cancelled. On Friday, passengers from rural regions where KSRTC has a monopoly over routes suffered a lot because of cancellation of services. Only those services that fetch `35 as revenue per km were allowed to operate.

The allotment of `20 crore done on Saturday was the pending amount in the grant to the corporation in July. Every month, the government gives `50 crore as grant to KSRTC for paying loans and settling fuel bills. However, the finance department only allotted `30 crore for July and held the file for the remaining amount in the finance minister’s office. With the crisis deepening, the minister ordered immediate disbursal of funds on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC diesel crisis
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp