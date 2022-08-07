Home States Kerala

Union ministry pulls up Kerala for reduced number of Covid tests

The Union health ministry has yet again pulled up Kerala for the reduced number of Covid tests being done in the state.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union health ministry has yet again pulled up Kerala for the reduced number of Covid tests being done in the state. The ministry has directed the state to step up surveillance and adopt a five-point strategy -- (test, track, treat, vaccinate and Covid-appropriate adherence -- to tackle the spike in the pandemic cases.The ministry has also directed Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to ensure the same.

As per the data released by the Union ministry, Kerala has been reporting high average daily new cases for the past one month. Kerala has contributed 7.8% of India’s weekly new cases and recorded a weekly test positivity rate of 10.41%. On Friday, Kerala reported 1,364 new cases.  In a letter to principal secretary Tinku Biswal dated August 5, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised the state to ensure adequate testing in all districts in view of the upcoming festival season as the state is expected to witness mass gatherings.

As per the letter, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Ernakulam are among the districts that have reported more than 10% weekly TPR. The ministry also pointed out that 13 of the 14 districts have reported a decline in the number of total tests conducted in the week ending August 4 as compared to the week ending July 28. The ministry has advised the state to closely monitor districts reporting more cases, high TPR and clusters to prevent further spread of infection.

“Testing is very important as the state is still battling Covid and even Omicron infection can become fatal for the elderly population. There is a surge in Covid cases in the state and people are not taking it very seriously as the severity of the infection is less. Especially after the school reopening, the spread of Covid among children has gone up,” said Indian Medical Association (IMA) state president Dr Samuel Koshy. He said many people are facing severe post-Covid issues. “We cannot ignore Covid and testing needs to be done. More priority should be given to prevention and Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

With the number of tests coming down, health experts have advised the public to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. “People having Covid-related symptoms should avoid interaction with others. All hospitals are flooded with patients because of the rise in infectious diseases. School reopening and monsoon have worsened the situation. The number of inpatients is way more than the allotted bed strength at every hospital,” said state secretary Dr T N Suresh, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA).

He said the government hospitals are facing a heavy shortage of doctors. “Around 150 sanctioned posts are lying vacant in the state. We don’t have enough resources to meet the doctor-patient ratio. Earlier, the government had promised to provide more doctors with the support of local self-government department,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp