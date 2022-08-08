Home States Kerala

Edu reforms commission to submit report to Kerala government on Tuesday

A seven-member commission appointed by the government to suggest general reforms in the higher education sector will submit its report on Tuesday.

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Rimage used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A seven-member commission appointed by the government to suggest general reforms in the higher education sector will submit its report on Tuesday. Earlier, two other commissions assigned to recommend reforms in the examination system and suggest amendments to university laws had submitted their reports. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will receive the report of the commission from its chairman Prof Shyam B Menon on Tuesday. This will be followed by a two-day consultation process with representatives of various universities in the run-up to the implementation of the recommendations of the three commissions.    

Members of the commissions will attend the consultation programme to be presided over by Rajan Gurukkal, vice chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council. 

