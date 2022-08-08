Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed refuses to give assent to 11 Ordinances that expire on Monday 

"Ruling through Ordinance is not something that is desirable in a democracy. I will apply my mind and decide whether I should sign or not," Khan said when asked about his position on the Ordinances. 

Published: 08th August 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing his strong displeasure over 'Ordinance raj' in the state, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he cannot give his assent to as many as 11 Ordinances, that are set to lapse on Monday, without applying his mind on the matter and getting a proper explanation from the government.  

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Governor also decried the practice of coming up with Ordinances and promulgating them without getting them ratified by the state legislature.

"Ruling through Ordinance is not something that is desirable in a democracy. I will apply my mind and decide whether I should sign or not," Khan said when asked about his position on the Ordinances. 

He reminded us that the Supreme Court had passed strictures against the practice of promulgation of Ordinances. He wondered why the state legislature is elected if the government wants to rule through Ordinance. 

The Governor's remarks came even though the government had reportedly assured the Raj Bhavan that a special session of the Assembly will be held in October to convert all the Ordinances into legislation. 

Recently, the government appointed a commission to suggest reforms to University rules. The commission had recommended curtailing the powers of the Chancellor (Governor) of state varsities in matters requiring legal expertise as well as those in which his or her discretionary powers are to be used. 

According to sources, the government will soon come out with an Ordinance incorporating the Commission's recommendations which would curtail the Governor's role as Chancellor. However, Khan refused to react to the development saying he was not aware of such a move. 

