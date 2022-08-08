Organisations demand speedy action in Irshad’s death case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Several organisations expressed protest against the increasing number of crimes related to gold smuggling against Gulf returnees, including Irshad Nazar’s death and Deepak’s missing. The Congress Perambra constituency committee demanded a judicial enquiry in both cases. The party pointed out that the gold mafia is still threatening people including Irshad’s younger brother.

Congress said the police allowed cremating Irshad’s body even without conducting a DNA test. They even allege an understanding between the gold mafia and the police. The IUML district leadership also came out against the police saying that it was a big mistake on their part to cremate Irshad’s body, confusing it with Deepak’s.

Party district vice-president S P Kunj Mohammed said the move was to sabotage the probe. He demanded a fair investigation to resolve the mystery of the incident. The Kerala Pravasi Sangham Perambra area women’s convention also demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused in the death of Irshad, an expatriate from Panthirikkara in Peruvannamoozhi.

Irshad drowned, reveals postmortem

Kozhikode: Panthirikkara native Irshad, who was abducted by a gold smuggling gang, died due to drowning, the preliminary postmortem report said. The report also mentions injuries on his legs. The forensic department of the Kozhikode medical college, which conducted the postmortem, handed over the report to the police. The chemical analysis reports of the internal organs are not yet available.

