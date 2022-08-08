Home States Kerala

Two fishers go missing in Kerala after boat capsizes

Two fishermen went missing in the sea off Perumathura coast on Sunday morning after their boat capsized by strong currents.

Coast Guard searching for Safeer and Shameer who went missing in the sea at Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen went missing in the sea off Perumathura coast on Sunday morning after their boat capsized by strong currents. Those missing have been identified as Safeer, 37, and Shameer, 34, both hailing from Cheramanthuruthu. 

The third person Ansari, who was on board, managed to swim back to safety. The Anchuthengu coastal police said the mishap occurred by 6.30 am. The trio ventured into the sea from the beach behind the Central Jamaath Masjid in a twin-engine boat owned by Safeer. As they were about 50 metres into the sea, the boat capsized in a strong current, throwing those on board into the sea.

Shameer

The local fishermen said due to heavy fog visibility was poor and hence the rescue operation was delayed. 
“Due to fog, people could not see each other. So the mishap came to the attention of other fishermen a bit late. By then, the two had already been washed away,” said a local fisherman.

The Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement and Coastal Police conducted search operations, but the missing could not be found. The Coast Guard also pressed into service its helicopter, but to no avail.

Rain claims one more life

T’Puram: One more rain-related casualty was reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 49 since start of monsoon on May 29. As many as seven people are still missing. The death was reported from Venkakadavu in Sholayur village of Palakkad. Perumal, who was residing alone, was found dead under the debris of the roof of his house that caved in.

Two fishermen went missing near Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning after their boat capsized in heavy waves. As many as 14,773 people have been relocated to 357 relief camps in the state. In Alappuzha district,  28,987 people have been moved to 67 gruel centres. The IMD, meanwhile, has issued yellow alerts for nine districts excluding Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the nine districts while fishing has been banned on the Kerala-Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts. The weathermen have also predicted heavy to isolated very heavy rain in the state till Tuesday owing to the likelihood of formation of trough in the Bay of Bengal.

