CPM secretariat moots action against Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat is learnt to have directed the Kozhikode district committee to initiate disciplinary action against Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip for inaugurating an event organised by Sangh Parivar outfit Balagokulam. The secretariat meeting that began here on Monday, ahead of the three-day state committee meeting beginning on Wednesday, expressed strong displeasure at the Mayor’s act and concluded that it was completely in deviance with the party’s position on right wing organisations. The public condemnation of Mayor’s act by Kozhikode district committee is only the first step, said sources. The CPM secretariat had earlier directed senior leader P Jayarajan to clarify on his social media post calling party workers to help believers who offered Karkidaka Vavu bali tharpan. The clarification issued by Jayarajan was not satisfactory and the secretariat meeting is learnt to have considered further course of action in this issue too. Both incidents are sure to come up for heated debate at the state committee meeting. The CPM had earlier taken strong action against former Kollam Mayor N Padmalochanan and former Irinjalakuda MLA K U Arunan for attending Sangh Parivar events. The CPM state panels will also discuss the Enforcement Directorate summons issued to former finance minister Thomas Isaac. The ED summoned Isaac for interrogation in connection with alleged money laundering by KIIFB, on August 11. It is learnt that the party received legal advice against Isaac appearing before ED. The advice is to challenge ED’s summons in the court and thus start a legal battle against Central agencies.