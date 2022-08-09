Home States Kerala

Don’t impose gender-neutral ideas, Muslim outfits tell Kerala govt

Say the govt is trying to implement liberal ideology in institutions, which is objectionable

Published: 09th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Plus-I students of GGHSS, Balussery, in gender-neutral uniform | file pic

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim organisations have asked the government to withdraw from the move to ‘impose gender-neutral ideas’ in educational institutions in the state. After a meeting of the organisations in Kozhikode on Monday, Panakkad Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters it is highly objectionable that the LDF government is trying to implement liberal ideology in educational institutions.  

“Kerala society gives much importance to moral principles and family structure and majority of people in Kerala are religious believers,” he said adding that democracy means allowing people to stick to their beliefs. “Followers of religion have their own sets of principles and beliefs and trying to impose liberal ideology and cancelling all those ideals amount to fascism,” Thangal said.  

He that the argument that gender neutrality is the answer to solve gender inequality would lead society to anarchy. “We are opposing the gender-neutral ideology that is being implemented. It is not just an issue of dress,” Thangal said. The meeting was convened by the IUML in the background of increasing campaign by individual Muslim organisations against the proposals in the curriculum framework prepared by the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT). Party leader Dr MK Muneer’s remarks against gender-neutral ideology had sparked a controversy in Kerala.  

The meeting decided to meet the chief minister and give a memorandum and hold an awareness campaign against gender neutrality, individually and collectively.  IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty, Dr M K Muneer, P M A Salam, Dr Muhammad Bahaudeen Nadvi (Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema), A K Abdul Hameed, (Kanthapuram group of Sunnis), Sheikh Muhammad Karakunnu, Shihab Pookkoottoor,  (Jama’at-e-Islami), Abduef Madani, T K Ashraf (Wisdom Islamic Organisation), P M Haneef (KNM-Markazudawa), Muhammad Koya (Muslim Service Society), and Kadavanad Muhammad (Muslim Education Society) attended the meeting.

The gender issue has given an opportunity for IUML to revive the coordination committee with added vigour. The presence of the representative of the Kanthapuram group, which usually stays away from the meeting convened by the IUML, has boosted the confidence of the party.  

The fact that the LDF government had succumbed to the pressure of Muslim organisations in the Waqf Board and the Sriram Venkitaraman issues also bolstered the IUML to move strongly against the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gender-neutral Muslim organisation
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp