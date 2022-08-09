Home States Kerala

Fill NH 544 potholes in a week, Kerala HC tells NHAI

The amicus curiae informed the court that a person has died after falling into a pothole on the NH at Athani.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the death of a person falling into a pothole on NH 544 at Athani in Nedumbassery, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the National Highways Authority of India to repair every damaged or potholed road under its control, either through the present concessionaires or through new contractors within one week.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that “prima facie, the collection of toll normally would pre-suppose the responsibility on the concessionaire or the competent authority to maintain the roads in the best manner”.
The court ordered the district collectors, in their capacity as the head of the respective district disaster management authority, to issue orders with respect to any road on which potholes are found and take necessary action against the jurisdictional engineer, contractors or any other person who may be responsible for the poor maintenance of the road. The earlier order to initiate vigilance cases and other investigations will continue to remain in effect.

The amicus curiae informed the court that a person has died after falling into a pothole on the NH at Athani. He added that some stretches of the NH, particularly at Chalakudy, Kodungallur and Orumanayoor have huge craters and potholes. The court said it could not let the roads be the killing fields. “We can neither wait for another victim; nor can we let the roads of Kerala to be killing fields -- whether it be under the NHAI, PWD or the local self-government institutions,” said the court.

