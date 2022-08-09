Home States Kerala

Fuel crisis hits 224 ordinary KSRTC bus services

The management directed the units to rationalise the services according to the passengers’ demands without compromising the operations of higher-class services.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus station flooded following rain | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC on Monday regulated the operations of ordinary services due to the ongoing fuel crisis. Only 3,602 services were operated against 3,826 schedules. As many as 224 ordinary services were affected as the KSRTC gave strict instructions not to operate unviable services (services that collect less than `35 per km).

The management directed the units to rationalise the services according to the passengers’ demands without compromising the operations of higher-class services. They also agreed to provide `1 crore from Monday’s ticket collection amount to overcome the crisis. The corporation has been facing a fuel crisis for the last four days as the oil marketing companies demanded dues of over `130 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp