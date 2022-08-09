Fuel crisis hits 224 ordinary KSRTC bus services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC on Monday regulated the operations of ordinary services due to the ongoing fuel crisis. Only 3,602 services were operated against 3,826 schedules. As many as 224 ordinary services were affected as the KSRTC gave strict instructions not to operate unviable services (services that collect less than `35 per km). The management directed the units to rationalise the services according to the passengers’ demands without compromising the operations of higher-class services. They also agreed to provide `1 crore from Monday’s ticket collection amount to overcome the crisis. The corporation has been facing a fuel crisis for the last four days as the oil marketing companies demanded dues of over `130 crore.