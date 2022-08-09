Madhu lynching case: Court moved to cancel bail of 12 accused

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Madhu lynching case has moved the Special Madhu lynching caseCourt for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Mannarkad seeking to cancel the bail granted to 12 of the 16 accused in the case. SPP Rajesh M Menon said 12 accused persons in the case had colluded with several witnesses.

He said the witness protection committee which checked the call records of the accused and the witnesses found that the accused were in constant contact with the witnesses, both before and after the trial.

He said the accused persons had earlier deposed that they did not know any of the witnesses till they appeared in court. “Therefore, it needs to be probed why the accused contacted strangers before and after the trial,” he said.

While granting bail to the 16 accused in the case, the High Court had stated that they should not influence or contact the witnesses before or during the trial. This bail condition has been violated by the accused themselves and hence, the petition was moved to cancel the bail, the SPP stated. Rajesh Menon said the relevant call records of the accused persons and the service providers will be produced before the special court on August 10. Of the 24 witnesses examined in the case, 13 had turned hostile during the trial.

