One more infant dies in Attappadi, sixth this year

One more infant from a tribal community in Attappadi died on Sunday night, one hour after birth.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One more infant from a tribal community in Attappadi died on Sunday night, one hour after birth. This is the sixth such death from the tribal area this year. Doctors said the girl child of Shaji and Sajitha of Oothukuzhi in Sholayur was underweight. However, the exact reason of death remains unclear.

Sajitha gave birth at Thrissur Medical College Hospital around 10pm on Sunday. The child died around 11pm.The last death of an infant in Attappadi was reported in June. The deceased was the girl of Shiju and Sumathi of Chittur. She died immediately after her birth.

Following the rise in deaths of infants, Health Minister Veena George had visited Attappadi last year and enhanced the infrastructure at the Kottathara tribal specialty hospital. However, it failed to make much difference.

