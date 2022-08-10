Cabinet may take up KWA pay revision on Wednesday

By Express News Service

T’PURAM: The pay revision of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) employees is getting delayed despite it becoming self-sufficient by 60%. The staff expect Wednesday’s cabinet meeting to approve their pay revision with effect from July 1, 2019.

R V Santhosh Kumar, vice-president of Association of Kerala Water Authority Officers, which owes allegiance to the CPM, said despite the government facing financial difficulties, its decision to take up pay revision issue now is a reason to cheer. “Even when the non-plan funds are being reduced, water bill collection has gone up. This shows KWA’s efficiency has not been affected as it has become self-sufficient to a large extent,” he said.

