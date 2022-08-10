Idukki rains: Moosa stands mute witness to gushing waters that flooded his dream house

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Even as nearly half the portion of the house owned by Moosa in Kadassikkadavu Attoram in Vandiperiyar was submerged in flood water, the sexagenarian, who is deaf and mute, did not leave his house. He kept on staring at the house, which was built using his lifetime savings on the banks of Periyar, from outside, despite the local body authorities demanding him to move to a safe location.

“Moosa’s house was submerged completely in the 2018 floods. Following this, his family comprising his wife, son and his family shifted to the nearest Karuppupalam. Although Moosa stays with his son Hameed in Karuppupalam, not a day has gone by when Moosa has failed to visit his house in Attoram,” Moosa’s neighbour Palmurukan said.

Moosa comes every morning to the house, works in the cardamom plantation located adjacent to his house and leaves by evening. “Though his children own houses in other locations, Moosa had built the house from his blood and sweat. Hence it is painful for him to see the house getting submerged in flood water,” he said.

After Tamil Nadu released 10,400 cusecs of water from the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday by raising all 13 shutters by 90cm, the water from Periyar inundated several houses in the low-lying areas of Vallakkadavu and Vandiperiyar.

The 30-cent land comprising Moosa’s house and cardamom plantation was partially submerged in the flood water on Tuesday.Even as Moosa couldn’t speak, with helplessness writ large on his face, he tried to convey to TNIE that his hard work and toil were lying submerged in the gushing waters of Periyar.

