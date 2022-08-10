Home States Kerala

Idukki rains: Moosa stands mute witness to gushing waters that flooded his dream house

He kept on staring at the house, which was built using his lifetime savings on the banks of Periyar, from outside, despite the local body authorities demanding him to move to a safe location.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Moosa stares at his inundated house at Attoram in Vandiperiyar | Express

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Even as nearly half the portion of the house owned by Moosa in Kadassikkadavu Attoram in Vandiperiyar was submerged in flood water, the sexagenarian, who is deaf and mute, did not leave his house. He kept on staring at the house, which was built using his lifetime savings on the banks of Periyar, from outside, despite the local body authorities demanding him to move to a safe location.

“Moosa’s house was submerged completely in the 2018 floods. Following this, his family comprising his wife, son and his family shifted to the nearest Karuppupalam. Although Moosa stays with his son Hameed in Karuppupalam, not a day has gone by when Moosa has failed to visit his house in Attoram,” Moosa’s neighbour Palmurukan said.

Moosa comes every morning to the house, works in the cardamom plantation located adjacent to his house and leaves by evening. “Though his children own houses in other locations, Moosa had built the house from his blood and sweat. Hence it is painful for him to see the house getting submerged in flood water,” he said.

After Tamil Nadu released 10,400 cusecs of water from the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday by raising all 13 shutters by 90cm, the water from Periyar inundated several houses in the low-lying areas of Vallakkadavu and Vandiperiyar.

The 30-cent land comprising Moosa’s house and cardamom plantation was partially submerged in the flood water on Tuesday.Even as Moosa couldn’t speak, with helplessness writ large on his face, he tried to convey to TNIE that his hard work and toil were lying submerged in the gushing waters of Periyar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Heavy rains
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp