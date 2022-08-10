Home States Kerala

Illegal ads promise cure for sexual problems in Kerala

Poor facilities in govt hosps prompt people to opt for fraudulent centres, say health activists

Published: 10th August 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

(Express Illustrations)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promotion of cure for sexual disorders is illegal. Yet it is the most advertised category of fraudulent cures, says the Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE).Sexual problems occupied 31% of the classified advertisements in regional language publications in 2018 in Kerala. A survey by CAPSULE found that the share of such treatment promotions has increased to 34% after the first three waves of Covid.The advertisements appear mostly as classified or as poster on roadside.

The advertisements either promote drugs that falsely claim to strengthen sex organs, improve sexual prowess or address other sexual problems. All of these are illegal under various sections of Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable advertisement) Act 1954. Health activists say a lack of effective regulation and poor facilities in government hospi facilities to address sexual problems prompt more people to opt for such treatment centres.

“Patients with sexual problems are reluctant to visit a crowded public hospital that offers little privacy. Either big corporate hospitals and quacks offer the much needed privacy. Those practising fraudulent practices are emboldened because they know that patients rarely come out in the open against the treatment or the product,” said CAPSULE chairman Dr U Nandakumar.

Social activist and Kannur Medical College professor Dr Jayasree A K said the advertisements on sexual problems mainly target men who are hesitant to discuss them with qualified doctors.“We had faced similar issues in the treatment of HIV cases. But such issues should not be the priority for the state government which has several other issues in health sector such as contraception and abortion. They need to be considered first. A proper referral system in government hospitals will help in attending to a large number of similar cases,” she said.

Drugs Controller P M Jayan said outrageous advertisements addressing sexual problems have come down. He, however, said present law was not a deterrent for companies to make such fraudulent claims.
The classified advertisements on treating alcohol abuse and piles have increased, but the promotions for beauty and hair growth products have come down between 2018 and 2022, according to CAPSULE convenor M P Anil Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual disorders Kerala
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp