Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar, Banasursagar dams still releasing water, isolated heavy rains predicted in Kerala

Water in the Periyar river basin was rising at certain areas and falling or holding steady in others in the morning, officials said.

Published: 10th August 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

IDUKKI/WAYANAD: Major dams like Mullaperiyar and Banasursagar are still open and discharging water downstream with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicting widespread and isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala during the day and on August 11.

Banasursagar dam in Wayanad was at red alert water level status and three of its gates were opened 10 centimeters (cm) each this morning spilling around 24 cumecs of water, district officials said.

In Mullaperiyar dam, which is managed by the Tamil Nadu government, 13 shutters were opened by 90 cm each to discharge around 8,980 cusecs of water, Idukki district officials said.

Cusecs is the volume of water discharged measured in cubic feet per second.

While when the same is measured in cubic metre per second, it's called cumecs.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litre per second.

Meanwhile, water in the Periyar river basin was rising at certain areas and falling or holding steady in others in the morning, officials said.

Water level at all the stations on the Periyar river were below their respective flood warning markings, they said.

Periyar river has been receiving excess water from Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dams.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday had said there are 213 active relief camps while most of them are in Alappuzha district (45), Thrissur 43 and Pathanamthitta 39.

There are 9,275 people accommodated in the camps.

From July 31 to August 9, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains, resulting in the death of 22 people.

While seven were still missing and five got injured, the SDMA had said and added that 58 houses were fully damaged while 412 suffered partial damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala dams Kerala floods Banasursagar dam Mullaperiyar
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp