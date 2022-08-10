Home States Kerala

Police officers had only ‘borrowed’ money from Monson: Crime branch

The CB said the probe conducted so far has not brought out anything to prove the involvement of police officers.

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

KOCHI:  The Kerala police continue to shield their officers who had taken money from conman Monson Mavunkal, with the crime branch (CB) stating  that the two officers just ‘borrowed’ money though it is official misconduct.In a statement filed before the High Court in response to a petition alleging improper probe against police officers, the CB simplified the alleged financial transaction between the police officers and the conman as mere borrowing of money.

The CB said the probe conducted so far has not brought out anything to prove the involvement of police officers. The petitioner had alleged that a former deputy inspector general of police, an inspector general of police and two inspectors of police were also involved in the illegal activities of Monson.

Regarding the allegation that two police officers had financial dealings with Monson, the CB stated that disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against A Ananthalal, inspector of police, SCRB, Thiruvananthapuram, for official misconduct by way of borrowing `1 lakh from Monson. Besides, A B Vibin, inspector of police, Meppadi, Wayanad, borrowed `1,80,000 from Monson and a disciplinary inquiry is progressing against him.

The allegation against S Surendran IPS, deputy inspector general of police (Retd), has also been inquired into and it was revealed that he and his family were keeping close contact with the accused. However, no evidence has been received so far to implicate him in the cheating case. There was an allegation that the police had arranged patrolling on the premises of Monson’s house.

The CB clarified that Ernakulam town north police arranged a ‘point book’ in front of Monson’s house at Kaloor to facilitate the police patrols to put their signature in the book when they pass through the area.

IG Lakshman’s suspension extended

The government has extended the suspension of IG G Lakshman, who came under fire for his alleged association with controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, for three more months.The government last month had formed a committee comprising senior bureaucrats to review the suspension that was handed out to the 1997 batch IPS officer in November 2021.

The committee was headed by chief secretary V P Joy and had personnel and administrative department additional chief secretary Asha Thomas, home department additional chief secretary V Venu as well as general administration department principal secretary K R Jyothilal on board.

It was on the basis of the recommendation of the committee that the suspension was extended. The main allegation was that Lakshman had used his position to assist Monson in his fraudulent activities. It was alleged the IG, who was to be promoted as ADGP this year, had gone out of the way to help Monson in his activities. It was the IG who introduced Monson to a woman from Andhra Pradesh to sell the antique pieces and facilitated their stay at the Police Club in Thiruvananthapuram, it was alleged.

