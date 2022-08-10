Home States Kerala

Seen red, yellow no more the preferred colour for PWD’s survey stones

Don’t mistake this gesture as any love for gender justice by PWD. The reason is quite different.

Published: 10th August 2022

Kollam-Paravur coastal road

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Yellow marker stones have been the hallmark of all land acquisition processes in the state. However, there will be a colour change for the coastal highway project in Kollam district for which the land acquisition will begin next week. Instead of yellow stones, pink stones will be used by the revenue department to demarcate the 139.59 acres of land required for the development of 51 kilometres of road from Kappil to Azheekal.

Don’t mistake this gesture as any love for gender justice by PWD. The reason is quite different. The hate quotient of yellow stones has increased in the last few months in the state, thanks to the land survey by K-Rail for SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor project. “Yellow is no longer a warm colour as far as development projects are considered. We don’t want any bitter experience like what we had encountered during SilverLine survey. Moreover, people of coastal regions through which the road passes are a little sensitive. It is better to be more cautious,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

The survey  stone-laying for SilverLine was disrupted by the public in many places and cylindrical survey stones in yellow colour with a marking of K-Rail on it were destroyed widely by protesters. The coastal highway will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, the road will be developed in 62.61 acres from Kappil to Thangassery, while 20 acres, from Thangassery to Sakthikulangara, will be used to lay the coastal highway  in the second phase. In the third phase, the rest of 56.98 acres, from Edappallykotta to Azheekal, will be developed. The land acquisition will start from Kappil next week.

The National Highways Authority of India will construct six kilometres of the highway, from Sakthikulangara to Edappallykotta, and Kerala Road Fund Board will develop the remaining 45km. The coastal highway will pass through Kappil, Paravur, Thekkumbhagam, Maniyamkulam Bridge, Pozhikkara, Thanni beach, Thangassery, Thirumullavaram to Sakthikulangara.When asked about the change of colour of survey stones, KRFB executive engineer Sree Kumar said there was no rule that prescribed the colour of the stones used for determining boundaries of land.   

‘’We are still facing resistance in Pavavur and Chillakkal. We have organised three meetings with local body representatives and people. There is no positive development. We decided to go ahead with the stone-laying process where there is not much resistance,” said Roy Kumar, deputy collector, land acquisition.

