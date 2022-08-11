Home States Kerala

Church row: Explore ways to bring unity and peace, says Kerala HC

Govt considering representations from parishioners in reply to proposed bill

Published: 11th August 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the draft bill intending to end the disputes between the two factions-Orthodox and Jacobite- in the Malankara Church was in the public domain for eliciting views. The government is considering the representations and responses from the parishioners and others in reply to the bill published on the website.

The court asked the government to explore the possibility of appointing a person only for administering spiritual tasks in some churches without taking away the rights of the Orthodox faction. The Bench orally observed that “within the limits of what was already been laid down by the Supreme Court granting complete right over church’s administration to the Orthodox faction, can we explore the possibility at least in those churches where the predominant faction is back, to appoint a person only for the purpose of administering certain spiritual tasks without taking away any of the rights in favour of the Orthodox faction. The Orthodox faction objected to this and submitted that this was against the judgment of the Supreme Court in the K S Varghese case. The counsel added that only vicars, priests, and prelates appointed in accordance with the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church can discharge spiritual duties in its churches.

The court directed that it should be informed what law it intends to bring in the matter. It is necessary to know whether this legislation is contrary to the Supreme Court order. The court said that bringing unity and peace in the Church is the ultimate goal and both parties should work towards it. “How can the state legislature bring out a bill when there is a judgment of the Supreme Court? What will that draft bill do?” asked the court.

The observation was made on the appeal filed by the state government challenging a single judge’s directive to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma church if the Ernakulam District Collector did not implement the court’s order.
“We want to find out a solution. Enough is enough,” said the court. Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup replied that from day one itself the attempt on the part of the government was to come to an amicable settlement in the issue. 

The court said that “we are trying to end the litigation regarding the management of the church. At the same time, we can’t ignore the Supreme Court judgment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp