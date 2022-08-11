Girl, 14, drugged and sexually abused by 16-year-old classmate

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Bringing the threat of the drug mafia into focus again, a 14-year-old girl from Kannur has revealed that she was sexually abused by her classmate, a 16-year-old boy, several times. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the Kannur police have have arrested the boy under the Pocso Act.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later given conditional bail. He is currently with his parents while the girl is under treatment in a de-addiction centre in Kannur.

The girls’ parents have alleged that the all-powerful drug mafia is behind the boy. The girl had also alleged the boy abused 11 other girls sexually. The girl said she was turned into a drug addict by the boy. The incident came to light as the girl announced on Instagram that she had decided to die by suicide. The timely intervention of the parents saved her and they found enough evidence from her phone regarding the reasons that led her to the decision. They handed over the details of Instagram chats and videos to the police.

“I was given the drugs for the first time by saying that this is a good medicine for mental depression. Faking love, he had taken me to many places and shot nude videos. When I refused to take the drugs, he beat me up and kicked me in the abdomen,” the girl said in a television interview.

The boy beat her up many times under the influence of drugs, she said. The girl also said he used to get drugs from a mafia operating in Kannur town. “More senior boys are involved in the drug mafia,” she said. Initially, the boy gave her drugs for free but started demanding money,” said a police officer.

During counselling, the girl confessed she was sexually abused by the boy under the influence of drugs at Payyambalam, Thottada and Muzhappilangad beaches. The police, under Kannur ACP T K Rathnakumar, have launched an investigation into the drug mafia.

