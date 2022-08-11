Mystery shrouds arrest of two for swindling Rs 5.5 crore from Dubai firm 

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery shrouds arrest of two Kannur youth for allegedly fleeing to Kerala after siphoning off Rs 5.5 crore from a Dubai-based company “Digital Assets Commercial Broker LLC Company” which according to intelligence agencies was into crypto-currency exchange and trade in Dubai.

The accused identified as Junaid K, 24, of Thalap, and Riswan Abdul Rahman, 28, of Puthiyangadi, were nabbed by a police team of Kannur town police station based on a complaint lodged by a Thalap resident identified as Abdul Vasih V K.

Intelligence agencies are probing the arrest and the details pertaining to the Dubai firm based on certain inputs about suspicious fund transfers by the firm. While Junaid was arrested on January 8 from his residence after a case was registered on January 7, Riswan was nabbed on July 10 when he landed at Kannur airport along with his pregnant wife.

Police officials said though the crime took place in Dubai, they registered the case against the accused and arrested the duo evoking Section 3 of Indian Penal Code. As per the police, it was on October 4, 2021 that the two, who were staying together in a room in Dubai, fled Dubai with 27,51,000 dirham (approximately Rs 5.5 crore when exchanged to INR). It was Junaid, who was working with the company, who siphoned off the amount which was said to be the collection amount of the company that he was supposed to remit to the company.

A senior intelligence officer said there is a provision under Section 3 of IPC to register a case against an Indian citizen in the country for a crime committed in a foreign country. But in the particular case there were certain aberrations that need to be probed.

Lawyer Akhil Ponnarath, counsel for Riswan, said Junaid was granted bail in the case by Sessions Court in Thalassery on August 2. “Police didn’t inform neither Riswan nor his family about the case registered against him. Also, he was not staying with Junaid at the time when the alleged crime took place.

As per the information received from Dubai, no case was registered in Dubai in connection with the incident though the crime took place there,” he said adding that officials of Kannur police station acted in a haste.

