CPM state meet: Everything in govt not hunky-dory, needs improvement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state committee meeting on Thursday witnessed harsh criticism against the functioning of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. Police department, under the chief minister, was at the centre of criticism, followed by health and transport departments, said sources.

“Criticism was largely about the lack of access to party workers and leaders in police stations. The RSS intrusion in the force that remains unchecked was also raised by state committee members. Failure of the police to solve cases including the AKG Centre attack was also raised as criticism,” said a source. The loss of face for the party and government caused by impulsive actions like the arrests of K S Sabarinadhan and P C George was also raised in the committee. At least two leaders demanded strict control from the party on the functioning of police.

A review report of the state secretariat about the functioning of the state government concluded that there is a gap in communicating government policies to public and that might be the reason for the creation of a perception that performance of the second Pinarayi government is not up to the mark. Interestingly, the report also criticises many ministers for their unavailability over the phone even for district secretaries and senior leaders. The report says a few ministers are notorious for not returning calls even though the party leaders try them multiple times.

“The negative media reports about health department and the issues such as shortage of essential drugs in government hospitals were also levelled as criticism. The performance of health department won’t even touch average mark,” said a source.

The criticism against Transport Minister Antony Raju was that he failed to manage the crisis-ridden corporation. A leader said there was no need for a minister to say the corporation couldn’t pay salary to employees. The appointment of contract employees at will at KSRTC was another point that invited criticism.

The attitude of ministers in avoiding official travels to districts farther from Thiruvananthapuram was also levelled by members. They demanded that the ministers should travel to all districts and attend functions for getting in touch with public. The growing trend of converting all programmes to online platform for skipping travel was also criticised.

