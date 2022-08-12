Economist KK George no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Economist Prof K K George, 82, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday. He was the chairman of Centre for Socio-economic and Environmental Studies, Kochi.He was the former director of Cochin University School of Management Studies, from where he retired in 2000.

After completing his studies at UC College and Madras Christian College, he did his PhD from Cochin University. He began his career as a teacher at Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, Prof George worked for SBI and as visiting fellow at Centre for Development Studies.

The funeral rites will begin at 3 pm at his residence at Thottakkattukara, Aluva, on Friday. He will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church, near UC College, Aluva. He is survived by wife Shirley and children Justin George, Jean George and Ann George.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said George’s studies on the ‘Kerala model of development ‘ are significant. An expert in public finance and centre-state relations, his demise is a loss to the field of economics.

