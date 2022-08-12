Home States Kerala

Former minister Sundaresan Nair passes away

R Sundaresan Nair, 82, former minister who handled Health and Tourism portfolios in K Karunakaran Government, died at his residence here on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Sundaresan Nair, 82, former minister who handled Health and Tourism portfolios in K Karunakaran Government, died at his residence here on Thursday. Sundaresan began social activities through the Nair Service Society (NSS) and was the treasurer of NDP, the political party launched by the NSS. He won from the Neyyattinkara constituency twice on NDP ticket, in 1977 and 1980. Nair was the minister for Health and Tourism from December 28, 1981 to March 17, 1982. He was the parliamentary party leader of the NDP in the assembly.

He had served as a member of the state public service commission, the Kerala University senate and director board of the Coir Marketing Federation.He entered politics as a student in 1957, and later became active in the trade union field. He had served as vice-president of Kerala State Transport Ministerial Staff Association and taluk union president of NSS. He owned Victory College, a famed parallel college based in Thiruvananthapuram where he taught as well.

His wife is B Leelakumari, retired additional secretary to government. Children Preetha S Nair, Prathibha S Nair, Pratheek S Nair and in-laws S Sudeep, Gopakumar P and Nisha G R.The cremation will be held with state honours at Santhikavadam on Friday at 9.30am.

