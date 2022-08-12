Kadakkavoor Pocso case: Minor boy moves SC against exonerating mom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 15-year-old boy, who had earlier levelled allegations of sexual abuse against his biological mother, has now approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the Special Investigation Team’s report that gave a clean chit to the accused. The petitioner has also urged the apex court to cancel the bail that was granted to his mother by the Kerala High Court saying it was done without hearing his arguments.

Infamously known as Kadakkavoor Pocso case, a 35-year-old woman, who is a mother of four, was accused of abusing her second son from the age of 10 till he was taken away by his father. The woman was arrested in December 2020 and was in judicial custody for 27 days before being granted bail by the High Court. The High Court in its bail order had mentioned the case as “quite a strange, shocking and an unusual one where a mother is put in the dock with very wild and ferocious allegations”. Based on the directive of the High Court, the police department had set up a special team led by IPS officer Divya Gopinath to probe the complaint against the woman.

The special team in June 2021 filed a report before the Pocso Court rubbishing the allegation against the woman. The report said no evidence that could corroborate the claims of the child was detected. On the basis of the report, the Pocso Court later discharged the accused mother.

The woman after being discharged by the court had alleged that the allegations were cooked up by her former husband to wreak vengeance on her for approaching a Family Court seeking divorce alleging that he was living with another woman.

She also pointed fingers at Kadakkavoor police alleging that while in custody, she was told to forego the custody of her third child if she wanted the Pocso case against her to be withdrawn.The petition in the Supreme Court was filed before a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Abhay S Oka.

