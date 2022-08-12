Home States Kerala

Kerala MLA Jaleel describes J&K as 'India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir', faces flak

Slamming Jaleel, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed as 'treasonous' the remarks of Jaleel and urged the government to register a case of sedition against him.

Published: 12th August 2022 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

KT Jaleel MLA (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir".

Jaleel made the remarks in a Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.

In the post written in Malayalam, the Kerala MLA said "the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

Slamming Jaleel, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed as "treasonous" the remarks of Jaleel and urged the government to register a case of sedition against him.

He said Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is the declared policy of the country.

Alleging that Jaleel, through the social media, shared the slogan raised by separatists in Kashmir, Muraleedharan also urged the government to seek his resignation as MLA.

BJP leader Sandeep Varier also slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he will respond after reading the Facebook post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K T Jaleel Jammu and Kashmir Azad Kashmir Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp