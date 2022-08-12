Plus-One first allotment ends; many students out because of data errors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the admissions to Plus-One higher secondary course as per the first allotment list ended on Wednesday, a large number of students across the state, especially those eligible for reservation, found themselves out of the process as they did not select the correct options while submitting the online application.

According to reports from various schools, the error in the data entered mostly affected students from the Ezhava / Thiyya / Billava (ETB) category who were supposed to select the ‘ETB’ and not ‘Hndu OBC’ option.Most of the students became aware of the error when they approached the schools allotted. A sizeable number of students from the SC Christian category also found their applications invalid as they did not select the Other Eligible Category (OEC) option also while submitting the application to avail themselves of the reservation benefits.

“Such students will be out of the first round of admission process and will be considered only in the supplementary phase of allotment. But the chances of getting admission as per their preferred school-course combination are grim as most of the seats would be filled by then,” said a higher secondary school principal.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K said sufficient time was given to students to cross-check the details submitted in the online application and to make corrections, if any. “Helpdesks were also set up in schools to assist the students in submitting the online options through the single window admission process,” he added.

As the distribution of SSLC certificates in schools has not been completed, school authorities found it a tough task to cross-check certain key details furnished in the students’ applications.Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary School Teachers Association (HSSTA) termed as “irresponsible” the general education eepartment’s failure in providing a crucial document such as SSLC certificate even nearly two months after declaration of results. “Steps should be taken to urgently disburse the certificates in schools before the second allotment process begins,” HSSTA general secretary Anil M George said.

Plus-one First Allotment

Total admissions - 2,13,532

Permanent admission: 1,19,475

Temporary admission: 94,057

Second Allotment: Aug 15

Admissions: Aug 16 & 17

Final main allotment: Aug 22

Admissions: Aug 22, 23 & 24

Classes to begin on Aug 25

