Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to cover Kerala in 19 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A control room has started functioning at Indira Bhavan for coordinating Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7. Rahul Gandhi will tour Kerala for 19 days as part of the yatra, the plan for which was discussed in the Congress state executive meeting held on Thursday. The meeting also decided to name the party’s online radio station “Jai Ho”. The station will be launched on Monday.

Incidentally, September 7 marks the 80th anniversary Quit India movement. National general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal informed the party executive that the padayatra will be launched from Suchindram temple at Kanyakumari.

Every day Rahul Gandhi and his team will walk 20 - 24 kms during which they will meet 10,000 leaders and local people. The permanent members will be 300 which comprise his Delhi team, 100 leaders from the respective state and another 100 leaders from different states where Bharat Jodo Yatra won’t be entering. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, will be the Kerala coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi will reach the Kerala border at Kaliyikkavila on September 11. The padayatra in Kerala will be for 19 days. Each day Rahul Gandhi will lead the walk from 7.30 am to 10 am and also from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. A public rally will be held at Thrissur and he will be covering eight districts which will see him covering 12 Lok Sabha and 42 assembly constituencies in Kerala,” said a senior Congress leader.

