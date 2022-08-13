CPM tells ministers to get out of ‘online’ mode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heeding to the criticism that the second Pinarayi ministry is struggling to make a mark, the CPM has drawn up a plan to improve the overall performance of the government and its ministers. Several departments, including Home under the Chief Minister, came in for stingng criticism in the party’s state committee meet that concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The CPM has directed the ministers to change their style of functioning and move out of their comfort zone.

A common point of criticism that kept cropping up at the meet was the ministers were not people-centric. It’s learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded positively to the criticism and admitted that the government’s performance needed improvement. The government will improve its performance, as per the party’s expectations, he asserted. The CM directed ministers to exercise more caution and focus more on the functioning of their departments. Even the first Pinarayi government had taken about two years to find its feet and do well, he said.

The CPM asked the ministers to get out of the ‘online’ mode to which they had adapted during the pandemic and travel across the state. In view of criticism by even some senior leaders that certain ministers don’t even attend or return calls, the party issued individual directives to each minister.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that the party has directed the government to complete the initiatives started during its first term. More focus should be laid on developmental programmes. Ensuring justice for everyone should be the key focus area. “The government belongs to everyone. It should focus on activities that will garner more mass support,” he said.

Kodiyeri quells rumours on cabinet reshuffle, CPM demands more from mins

Dismissing rumours about a possible cabinet reshuffle, Kodiyeri said no such discussion was held. The CPM hasn’t decided to change its ministers, he said The leadership reviewed the activities of the ministers in toto, he said. “Necessary directives will be given to improve their individual performance. They have been asked to be more pro-active,” he said.

Admitting that the Home department too had come in for criticism, Kodiyeri said “isn’t it the party that must discuss and review ministerial performances? There has always been criticism against the police. But it also a fact that Kerala has one of the best law and order scenarios in the country.”Sources said the party leadership also has plans to convene a meeting of the ministers’ personal staff.

Though such meetings were frequent during the first Pinarayi regime, such meetings have not been regular during Pinarayi 2.0.The meetings to be attended by the CM and Kodiyeri are intended to brief the personal staff about the Left government’s general policy and approach on many issues.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Kodiyeri said the party Kozhikode district secretary has made it clear that it was wrong on the part of Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip to attend the Balagokulam function. Some Mayors are under the impression that they should attend all programmes to which they are invited to.

‘Didn’t ask anyone to boycott any movie’

Kodiyeri made it clear that the CPM has not exhorted anyone to boycott any movie. An advertisement on potholed roads in connection with a Kunchacko Boban movie had drawn flak from Leftists, as they felt the barb was aimed at the state government.All that social media churns out cannot be attributed to the party, he said.

PARTY’S PILL

CPM says ministers should change functioning style, move out of comfort zone. They should travel across the state instead of remaining in the office.

