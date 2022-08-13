Home States Kerala

Finance dept yet to release offered amount: KSRTC

The corporation could not disburse employees’ salary as directed by the High Court due to the non-release of the offered amount, the corporation stated.

Published: 13th August 2022

The KSRTC bus stand in Ernakulam  (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday informed the High Court that though the corporation had sought assistance from the government to disburse the salary of employees, the finance department has not taken any positive step until now. The KSRTC also sought the court 10 more days to disburse the salary of employees.

“When buses could not be operated due to shortage of diesel, the government intervened considering the plight of commuters and ordered the release of `20 crore towards diesel payment. However, the finance department has so far not released the amount for reasons not known to the corporation. Anticipating the amount directed to be sanctioned by the government, the corporation released `10 crore towards the supply of diesel.

The corporation could not disburse employees’ salary as directed by the High Court due to the non-release of the offered amount, the corporation stated. It submitted that there is no willful lapse on the part of the corporation in complying with the orders of the High Court.

It was only due to the paucity of funds that salary could not be paid within the time stipulated by the court. KSRTC said the wages of casual labourers will be released in a day. The salary of remaining employees can be paid only when the corporation receives assistance from government, it stated.

