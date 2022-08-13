Home States Kerala

Three sentenced in question paper printing scam

The CBI Special Court here has convicted three people, including two former senior government staff, in connection with the infamous SSLC question paper printing scam.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI Special Court here has convicted three people, including two former senior government staff, in connection with the infamous SSLC question paper printing scam.

V Sanu, former deputy director of education, S Raveendran, former secretary at Pareeksha Bhavan and Annamma Chacko, wife of Rajan Chacko, who was the general manager of Chennai-based Printers and Publishers Private Ltd, were handed out varying prison terms and fine by Judge K Sanilkumar.

Sanu and Raveendran were awarded four years’ simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh each, while Annamma was sentenced to five years’ simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12.75 lakh.The CBI case was that Rajan, his wife Annamma and another accused V Subramanian entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently secured the contract of printing of SSLC exam question papers and other examinations conducted by the Commissioner of Government Examinations in 2002. The contract was obtained in the name of a non-existing company Mani Printers by offering bribe to the Pareeskha Bhavan staff, including Sanu and Raveendran.

The CBI had argued that the contracts given to the Chennai firm had resulted in a loss of Rs 1.33 crore to the exchequer. As many as 32 question papers were printed by the Chennai firm from 2002 to 2004. Chief secretary V P Joy was one of the witnesses examined by the court. Joy was the Exam Commissioner when the scam took place.

