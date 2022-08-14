Cop suspended for rerouting P Rajeeve’s car among police medal winners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An officer who was suspended for allegedly rerouting Industries Minister P Rajeeve’s vehicle is among the 261 officers selected for the chief minister’s police medals this year as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The state government announced the list on Saturday in recognition of their excellence in public service and investigation. The medals will be distributed during the Republic Day celebrations next year.

Grade SI S S Sabu Rajan, who is part of the Thiruvananthapuram city police, was suspended on Friday by city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. He was on pilot duty in the minister Rajeeve’s convoy. The action was taken citing diversion of the route of the minister’s vehicle which was proceeding from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam. The commissioner stated that the route diversion had irked the minister.

The suspension evoked huge resentment among the police force.

Apart from Sabu Rajan, senior civil police officer N G Sunil was also suspended.As the issue became controversial, the minister’s office came out with an explanation stating that Rajeeve did not seek action against the police officers.The suspension order was issued after the minister’s gunman, Sabu, filed a complaint. It was Sabu who called the control room and an ADGP to inform them about the rerouting of the vehicle. The minister’s office explained that the commissioner’s action was based on the gunman’s complaint.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An officer who was suspended for allegedly rerouting Industries Minister P Rajeeve’s vehicle is among the 261 officers selected for the chief minister’s police medals this year as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The state government announced the list on Saturday in recognition of their excellence in public service and investigation. The medals will be distributed during the Republic Day celebrations next year. Grade SI S S Sabu Rajan, who is part of the Thiruvananthapuram city police, was suspended on Friday by city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. He was on pilot duty in the minister Rajeeve’s convoy. The action was taken citing diversion of the route of the minister’s vehicle which was proceeding from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam. The commissioner stated that the route diversion had irked the minister. The suspension evoked huge resentment among the police force. Apart from Sabu Rajan, senior civil police officer N G Sunil was also suspended.As the issue became controversial, the minister’s office came out with an explanation stating that Rajeeve did not seek action against the police officers.The suspension order was issued after the minister’s gunman, Sabu, filed a complaint. It was Sabu who called the control room and an ADGP to inform them about the rerouting of the vehicle. The minister’s office explained that the commissioner’s action was based on the gunman’s complaint.