Ten new cars to be bought for Kerala ministers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will buy 10 new Innova Crysta cars for the use of ministers. Each car having enhanced luxury features will cost Rs 32 lakh. An order issued by tourism secretary K S Srinivas said `3.22 crore was sanctioned for the department to make the purchase. Owing to financial constraints, the finance department had given sanction to the tourism department to buy only five cars. Five more cars were sanctioned by the Cabinet meeting upon a request by Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. Recently, two Innova Crysta cars were bought for the use of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during their Delhi visits. Rs 72 lakh was spent on this. Earlier, three Innova Crysta cars and one Kia Carnival were bought for the use of the chief minister. In June, the Cabinet sanctioned the purchase of a new Innova Crysta for the advocate general. The decision was taken overruling the finance department’s objection that the existing car used by the AG had travelled only 86,000 km in five years. But Rs 16.18 lakh was sanctioned by the Cabinet. The tourism department had earlier reported to the government that the cars used by seventeen ministers were to be replaced as per the protocol.