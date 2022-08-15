Home States Kerala

12 Kerala police officers selected for President’s medals

As many as 12 police personnel from the state were selected for the President’s Police Medals on the eve of Independence Day.

Published: 15th August 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 12 police personnel from the state were selected for the President’s Police Medals on the eve of Independence Day. Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police and Vigilance Director, and Biji George, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2022.

Sajeev P C (SP, Vigilance, Kozhikode), Sajeev K K (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrissur sub-division), Ajayakumar V Nair (SP, Vigilance, Thiruvananthapuram), Kuriakose V U (SP, Idukki), P A Mohammad Arif (SP, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy), Subramanian T K (Chief Vigilance and Security officer, Travancore Devaswom Board), Premrajan TP (Retired- Assistant Commissioner of Police, District Crime Branch, Kannur City), Abdul Rahim A (DySP, Intelligence, State Special Branch, Headquarters), Raju K V (DySP, Palakkad) and Hariprasad M K (Armed Police Inspector, Kerala Armed Police- VI, Kozhikode) have been selected for the President’s medal for meritorious service.

