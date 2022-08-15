Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor, Chief Minister extend Independence Day greetings

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended their greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day.

“As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, it’s our duty to uphold the loftiest democratic values by cherishing our freedom and equality and by striving to ensure greater dignity for every citizen,” the governor said in his I-Day message.

“Let us honour the memory of the countless patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening India’s Amrit Yatra towards greater progress, inclusiveness and self-reliance,” the governor said. 

In his I-Day message, the CM exhorted people to remember freedom fighters who unitedly put up stiff resistance against colonial forces irrespective of the differences in religion, caste and language.

“Independence Day is an occasion to take a pledge for protection of secular values and for further strengthening of democracy. Let us give a clarion call for continuing our vigilant fight against religious, casteist and communal divisions,” Pinarayi said.

