Kerala MLA KT Jaleel’s Kashmir remarks unacceptable: Governor Arif

“I feel very sorry about such type of comments,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the state capital. 

Published: 15th August 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday termed as “unacceptable” MLA K T Jaleel’s controversial Facebook post on Kashmir. Khan also wondered whether such comments were made ‘after going through some literature’ or ‘out of ignorance’. “I feel very sorry about such type of comments,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the state capital. 

In a Facebook post during his recent Kashmir tour, Jaleel had used words like ‘India-controlled Kashmir’ and ‘Azad Kashmir’, triggering a row. MLA A C Moideen, who led the committee of legislators for the trip, refused to defend Jaleel and backed CPM’s stance. The party had distanced itself from Jaleel’s statement. “The party I represent has a clear opinion on the remarks. I share the same opinion. We adopt a stance that befits the unity and integrity of the country,” Moideen said.

Jaleel cut short his programmes in Delhi and rushed to Kerala in the early hours of Sunday amid reports that the Delhi police had booked him for treason. He maintained that his words were misinterpreted, but refused to speak more on the issue.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner against Jaleel for his remarks “against the unity and integrity of the country.” Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is planning to lodge a similar complaint with the police.

