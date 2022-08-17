CPI ministers raise objections to Lokayukta amendment bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Lokayukta Act amendment will be tabled in the assembly next week, the contentious legislation continues to pose a headache for the Left government. Ministers of the CPI, which has been against the ordinance for long, reiterated their party’s opposition towards the legislation in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. However, the bill to replace the ordinance along with 10 ten other bills was passed by the cabinet.

CPI ministersled by K Rajan and P Prasad opposed the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the current form during the cabinet meeting, as they felt a Left government should not bring in an amendment that would dilute the powers of the Lokayukta.

Right from the beginning, the CPI has been unhappy with the move to amend the Lokayukta Act. The ministers want bilateral talks to be held before finalising the legislation. If the legislation is passed in the present form, the chief minister will have the final authority in either accepting or rejecting orders issued by the Lokayukta. Instead, the CPI wants the authority to be given to an independent expert panel.

On Tuesday, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran too made it clear that the party wants proper discussions to be held in the matter. The party even considers bringing in an amendment to the bill in the assembly, if the issue is not addressed during the CPM-CPI discussion.

“The bill was presented for the cabinet’s nod before being presented in the house. The party wants certain amendments to be made in the bill, when presented in the assembly. These can be introduced as official amendments,” said a top source. Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to hold further discussions on the matter. The CM, however, pointed out that bringing in further amendments to the bill at this stage could pose legal hurdles. When the ordinance comes before the assembly as a bill, it has to be passed in the present form, he pointed out.

The government was forced to convene an assembly session from August 22 so as to circumvent opposition by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who had refused to re-promulgate 11 ordinances passed by the cabinet.

As per Section 14 of the Lokayukta Act, 1999, the orders issued by the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta are binding on the government. It has to be accepted by the competent authority -- the governor or the chief minister or the government, as the case may be. However, with the amended bill, the Lokayukta’s order won’t be binding on the government or authority. As per the amendment, the competent authority can either accept or reject the same, after holding a hearing.

The amendment, however, sets a time limit of three months to accept or reject the same. “If it is not rejected within three months from the date of receipt of the report or the copy of the report, it shall be deemed to have been accepted on the date of expiry of the said period of three months,” says the bill.

