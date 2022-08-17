CPM man's murder: BJP denies role, says all accused from ruling party

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The BJP has denied any involvement in the murder of Maratharode CPM local committee member Shajahan and alleged internal bickering in the Left party had led to the killing. BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar who addressed media persons in Palakkad on Tuesday said Naveen, third accused in the case, in his Facebook post prior to the killing had wished CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan a speedy recovery.

Even during the controversy on the condition of PWD roads and the debate about the film poster of new Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Nna Kondu Case Kodu’, Naveen had praised Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. There were also photos of Naveen attending the party congress in Kannur.

He said the Kunnamkaad area in Marutharode panchayat is a CPM stronghold. No other political party is allowed to function there. The CPM should be ready to reveal pieces of evidence if it insists the BJP was behind the killing, he said.

“There were no news reports even in the party organ that the accused had been expelled from the CPM much before the killing. The CPM should be ready to show proof of the accused persons having attended any BJP function. The CPM was trying to stoke communal passion now,” he added.

PALAKKAD: The BJP has denied any involvement in the murder of Maratharode CPM local committee member Shajahan and alleged internal bickering in the Left party had led to the killing. BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar who addressed media persons in Palakkad on Tuesday said Naveen, third accused in the case, in his Facebook post prior to the killing had wished CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan a speedy recovery. Even during the controversy on the condition of PWD roads and the debate about the film poster of new Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Nna Kondu Case Kodu’, Naveen had praised Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. There were also photos of Naveen attending the party congress in Kannur. He said the Kunnamkaad area in Marutharode panchayat is a CPM stronghold. No other political party is allowed to function there. The CPM should be ready to reveal pieces of evidence if it insists the BJP was behind the killing, he said. “There were no news reports even in the party organ that the accused had been expelled from the CPM much before the killing. The CPM should be ready to show proof of the accused persons having attended any BJP function. The CPM was trying to stoke communal passion now,” he added.