Ganja smuggler’s friends gang-rape his minor daughter, one nabbed

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Three friends of a man, who has been into ganja smuggling, allegedly gang-raped the latter’s minor daughter when she was alone at home at Vadakkekkad on the outskirts of Thrissur town and repeated the crime two days later. The police have arrested one of them.

The incident came to light when her class teacher noticed changes in the behaviour of the 16-year-old girl. As per the complaint, the incident happened in May, but the girl does not remember the exact date.

It was alleged that three of her father’s friends came home on a day when her parents were not there. Though she told them that her father was not present, the trio barged into the house and gang-raped her.

She was again raped by the same persons two days after the first incident. When the teacher took her to the school counsellor after observing the changes in her behaviour, the girl who was in deep depression shared the ordeal she had gone through. It was alleged the girl had earlier recounted her horrible experience to her mother, but the latter didn’t report it to the police.

A Thrissur city police officer said, “The girl’s father has been involved in ganja smuggling. His three friends, who allegedly gang-raped the girl, are also drug smugglers and addicts too. One of them was taken into custody on August 13. The other two will be arrested soon.

”He added that the girl’s mental condition has improved after counselling sessions and the case was registered following the instruction of the Child Welfare Committee.

