Kerala: No tax for special children’s vehicles costing up to Rs 9 lakh

KOCHI: The state government has decided to provide tax exemption for vehicles costing up to `9 lakh purchased for persons with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities and mental challenges. The move is aimed to help parents avoid unfriendly public transport system for taking their children with developmental disorders for treatment purposes.

“Earlier, tax exemption was for vehicles costing up to `7 lakh bought for persons with disabilities. It has now been increased to `9 lakh,” Transport Minister Antony Raju told TNIE. “The parents must submit a medical certificate to avail the exemption and the vehicle should be purchased in the name of the person with the disability,” said Raju.

Tomy Joseph, a parent of an autistic child, said not everyone is aware of the tax exemption given by the Kerala government. “Travelling with kids with developmental disorders is difficult in public transport vehicles. The tax exemption will be a relief to the parents with special needs children,” Joseph added.

As per the Kerala Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1976, the government has exempted three-wheelers, carriages, motorcycles and motor cars owned by physically handicapped persons from tax payment. “After the purchase, the vehicle cannot be transferred to another person’s name or shall be used for other purposes,” said an MVD officer.

Meanwhile, Dr K Naresh Babu, senior occupational therapist, said it is good that the government is considerate towards special people, but when it comes to implementation of decisions, it takes ages. “While issuing such exemptions, the government should also ensure that the genuinely needy are benefitted by these. Of every 10 parents of children with development disorders, only two or three might know that such an exemption is available,” said Babu, who is also the director of clinical services at Lorem Wellness Care.

To get the tax exemption, a motor car should be purchased under the disabled person’s name and the parents need to produce a certificate issued by a medical board in the government sector stating that the owner of the vehicle is suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities or mental retardation, having not less than 40 per cent disability.

