Priya Varghese clinched post Kannur University by whisker, shows interview scorecard

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of favouritism in the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary KK Ragesh, as associate professor in Kannur University have brought the varsity’s interview process under the scanner.

Documents relating to the interview, accessed by TNIE, showed that Priya, who was ranked first, and Joseph Skariah, who ranked second, were neck and neck in most of the parameters. But, Priya clinched the post by a whisker, thanks to a higher overall score.

Five parameters with 10 marks each were laid down for the interview with a total of 50 marks. While Priya scored seven marks each in ‘Publication’, ‘Teaching Ability’ and ‘Language Competence’, she scored six in ‘Research’ and five in ‘Interdisciplinary and Domain Knowledge’, registering an overall score of 32.

Skariah also scored seven each in three parameters but could only score five in ‘Teaching Ability’ and four in ‘Interdisciplinary and Domain Knowledge’, registering an overall score of 30 marks. Ganesh C was placed third with 28 marks.

According to a petition submitted to the governor challenging Priya’s selection, it was said that she had the lowest research score (156) among the six shortlisted applicants but was given the top rank. However, the UGC Regulations of 2018 have prescribed only a total research score of 75 to apply for the post, it is pointed out.

Senior academics say all applicants are on a level-playing field once they meet the eligibility criteria set by the UGC and are shortlisted for interview by the screening-cum-selection committee. Thereafter, it is the prerogative of the committee to award marks to the shortlisted candidates based on certain parameters.

"The marks awarded in the interview cannot be challenged on technical grounds because it is the discretion of the selection committee," opined A Jayakrishnan, former vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala.

He pointed out that following the implementation of the UGC Regulations of 2018, the interview has become the decisive factor for selection unlike the previous UGC Regulations of 2010. As per the previous regulations,

only 20% weightage was given for interviews while 80% was for an extensive set of academic and research parameters.

PRIYA ALLEGES MEDIA WITCH-HUNT

Kannur: Alleging a witch-hunt by the media, Priya Varghese claimed in a Facebook post that those who have been criticising her selection did not have the least knowledge of the university’s process in this regard. Priya also rejected the documents released by the Save University Campaign Committee that revealed that she had got the lowest research score among the shortlisted candidates. She alleged that those who have come up with the new revelations had conveniently stepped back from their earlier allegations regarding her teaching experience.

However, the pro-UDF Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) strongly denied this, saying they still stick to their complaint. “Who says that we had stepped back from our earlier allegations? We strongly say that Priya doesn’t have the required qualifications to be called for the interview for the associate professor’s post,” said Shino P Jose, regional president of KPCTA.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of favouritism in the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary KK Ragesh, as associate professor in Kannur University have brought the varsity’s interview process under the scanner. Documents relating to the interview, accessed by TNIE, showed that Priya, who was ranked first, and Joseph Skariah, who ranked second, were neck and neck in most of the parameters. But, Priya clinched the post by a whisker, thanks to a higher overall score. Five parameters with 10 marks each were laid down for the interview with a total of 50 marks. While Priya scored seven marks each in ‘Publication’, ‘Teaching Ability’ and ‘Language Competence’, she scored six in ‘Research’ and five in ‘Interdisciplinary and Domain Knowledge’, registering an overall score of 32. Skariah also scored seven each in three parameters but could only score five in ‘Teaching Ability’ and four in ‘Interdisciplinary and Domain Knowledge’, registering an overall score of 30 marks. Ganesh C was placed third with 28 marks. According to a petition submitted to the governor challenging Priya’s selection, it was said that she had the lowest research score (156) among the six shortlisted applicants but was given the top rank. However, the UGC Regulations of 2018 have prescribed only a total research score of 75 to apply for the post, it is pointed out. Senior academics say all applicants are on a level-playing field once they meet the eligibility criteria set by the UGC and are shortlisted for interview by the screening-cum-selection committee. Thereafter, it is the prerogative of the committee to award marks to the shortlisted candidates based on certain parameters. "The marks awarded in the interview cannot be challenged on technical grounds because it is the discretion of the selection committee," opined A Jayakrishnan, former vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala. He pointed out that following the implementation of the UGC Regulations of 2018, the interview has become the decisive factor for selection unlike the previous UGC Regulations of 2010. As per the previous regulations, only 20% weightage was given for interviews while 80% was for an extensive set of academic and research parameters. PRIYA ALLEGES MEDIA WITCH-HUNT Kannur: Alleging a witch-hunt by the media, Priya Varghese claimed in a Facebook post that those who have been criticising her selection did not have the least knowledge of the university’s process in this regard. Priya also rejected the documents released by the Save University Campaign Committee that revealed that she had got the lowest research score among the shortlisted candidates. She alleged that those who have come up with the new revelations had conveniently stepped back from their earlier allegations regarding her teaching experience. However, the pro-UDF Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) strongly denied this, saying they still stick to their complaint. “Who says that we had stepped back from our earlier allegations? We strongly say that Priya doesn’t have the required qualifications to be called for the interview for the associate professor’s post,” said Shino P Jose, regional president of KPCTA.