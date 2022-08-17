Home States Kerala

Serious irregularities in Kannur varsity: Guv Khan

Priya, wife of chief minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh, was selected to the Associate Professor post in the varsity recently.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing strong displeasure over the state of affairs in Kannur University, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said violating rules and decency has become the norm in the institution.

The governor was peeved at the university seeking the opinion of UGC, the varsity’s standing counsel and Advocate General on whether the period spent by Priya Varghese for Faculty Development Programme and deputation could be considered as teaching experience. Priya, wife of chief minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh, was selected to the Associate Professor post in the varsity recently.

“Everyone’s opinion is being sought, but the Chancellor, who heads the institution, is being kept in the dark,” Khan complained. The Governor alleged that the university wanted to hide from him matters relating to Associate Professor appointment conducted recently.  “There seems to be serious irregularities including favouritism,” the governor said referring to Priya’s appointment to the post.

