Consumerfed to open 1,600 markets this Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers Federation (Consumerfed) plans to open 1,600 Onam markets throughout the state. The Onam market will be open for 10 consecutive days, from August 29 to September 7. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level market on August 29. The district-level inauguration will be held on August 30. “The markets will have 13 items at a subsidised rate,” said M Mehaboob, chairman, Consumerfed.

The move is to control the price hike of products during the Onam season. Items such as Jaya rice, Kuruva rice, Matta rice, sugar, black gram, chickpeas, peanuts, toor dal, cowpeas, chilli powder, coriander powder and coconut oil will be available at subsidised rates.

Milma kit

In collaboration with Milma, a special kit containing six essential items for Onasadya will also be available at markets. Customers can buy the kit worth Rs 356 at Rs 297. Cooperative societies buying the kit at wholesale price will be given the kit at Rs 281. The Milma kit includes palada mix, ghee, milk, vegetable biryani mix and gulab jamun.

