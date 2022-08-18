Guv Khan stays Priya Varghese’s posting, V-C to move court

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KANNUR: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of State Universities, on Wednesday stayed the resolution of the Kannur University Syndicate that approved the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as associate professor in the Malayalam department.

Soon after news of the governor’s decision broke, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said he would move the court against the stay on Friday. Priya’s selection had courted controversy following allegations that she did not possess the required teaching experience to apply for the post. Favouritism was also alleged in her interview for the job. The syndicate had on June 7 approved the minutes of the selection committee meeting that was held online on November 18 last year to choose a candidate for the single post.

“The chancellor invoked the provisions of Section 7 (3) of the Kannur University Act, 1996. Show-cause notices to all stakeholders are being issued separately. The chancellor’s decision has been conveyed to the university,” said a note from the Raj Bhavan. Legal experts said staying the selection and issuing notice to all stakeholders - one of whom is the VC - is the first step towards eventual annulment of the selection proceedings.

Section 7 (3) of the Kannur University Act empowers the chancellor to annul any proceedings of the authorities of the university which is not in conformity with the Act and statutes, ordinances, regulations, rules or bye-laws.

Priya had claimed she was eligible for post

The provision says the chancellor shall call upon such authority to show-cause why such an order should not be made.The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblowers’ collective, had petitioned Khan against the selection of Priya.

It said the close to three years spent by Priya for faculty development programme and around two years on deputation as director of student services did not count as teaching experience. Later, citing RTI documents, SUCC said Priya was ranked first in the interview even though her research score was the lowest among all the six shortlisted candidates.

In a Facebook post, Priya had maintained that candidates needed to attain only a total research score of 75, as prescribed in the UGC Regulations of 2018, to be eligible for the interview. She also claimed that the charges that she did not have sufficient teaching experience had also been proven wrong. Earlier, based on SUCC’s petition, the governor had sought an explanation from Ravindran on the issue.

