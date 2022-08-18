Judge cites woman’s ‘provocative dressing’ to give harassment accused bail, courts row

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An order by the Kozhikode Sessions Court mentioning the “provocative” dressing style of the complainant, while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of writer and activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, has sparked controversy.

In the August 12 order, judge S Krishnakumar said the photographs produced in court revealed the complainant had dressed in a “sexually provocative” manner. So, IPC Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused, said the order. Chandran was granted bail.

The court also observed that a 74-year-old and physically-disabled man could not have forcibly made the complainant sit on his lap and molest her. To file a case under Section 354A of the IPC, “there must be physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtones. There must be a demand or request for sexual favours,” the order said. The court also mentioned the long delay in filing the complaint.

As per the complaint filed in July, Chandran sexually harassed the young woman writer at a camp held at Nandi Beach near Moodadi in Kozhikode district in February 2020. Legal experts and women activists came out against the judge’s observation. The All India Lawyers Union observed that the dressing style of a survivor was not a justification for provoking a crime. “If the court is of the opinion that the dressing style of the complainant provoked the accused, how can it grant him bail?” asked union state secretary C P Pramod.

Bail order unfortunate, will be challenged in HC, says govt pleader

He said the verdict was illegal as the court has no right to reach a final conclusion in a case while considering a bail petition. In this case, the court observed that the sexual harassment case would not stand against the accused. Further, the court made remarks that personally hurt the survivor, he said.

Women’s rights activist K Ajitha alleged that the court order was a repetition of the argument that the woman is the reason for violence against her. “By issuing the anti-feminist verdict, the judge has made it clear that the woman will not get justice from him. The government and judiciary should check whether the judge has the right to continue in the post,” she said.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association termed the court order anti-women and said it should be condemned. Government pleader Jayakumar K N, who appeared for the prosecution, said the verdict was unfortunate and will be challenged in the High Court. P Rajeev, who appeared for the survivor, also termed the verdict unfortunate and illogical.

“I don’t know on what ground did the court make the remarks over the petitioner’s dressing style. First of all, the survivor did not wear any dress that would provoke anyone. Also, the court issued the verdict without checking the reality. We will definitely approach High Court against the order,” he said.

Two sexual harassment cases have been registered against Chandran at the Koyilandi police station. In the first, the court had granted him anticipatory bail on the grounds of his old age and health problems. As per the case, Chandran had sexually harassed another writer belonging to a Scheduled Caste community during a book launch in Koyilandi in April 2020.

