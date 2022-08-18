Home States Kerala

Kerala HC tells Adani Group not to obstruct road use by public

It says quarrying operations must be done strictly in accordance with permissions granted and without causing any danger to people

Published: 18th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd to take steps to see that there is no obstruction to the use of the roads by the general public as part of the  construction of Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport project. The court also said the quarrying operations and the transportation must be done strictly in accordance with the permissions granted and without causing any danger or nuisance to the public.

The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Rajesh Kumar Jha, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking adequate police protection for carrying out quarrying operations for the construction of the project on the quarrying site and for transportation of rock boulders. The company submitted that it was required to procure the rocks for the construction of a 3.1-kilometre-long breakwater, which is an integral part of the project. It alleged that a group of persons were obstructing the functioning of the quarry and the transportation of the boulders from the quarries to the work site.

Advocate T Sanjay representing the villagers said his clients have no complaint against the functioning of the quarry as such and that they had raised objections only to the use of the panchayat roads by the huge vehicles carrying the boulders which cause a threat to the lives of the local residents. The government pleader said the protests by the residents are not with regard to the quarry as such, but with regard to the transportation of huge boulders from the quarry in heavy vehicles.

QUARRY WORRY
The government pleader said the protests by the residents are not with regard to the quarry as such, but with regard to the transportation of huge boulders from the quarry in heavy vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Adani Group
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp