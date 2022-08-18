Kerala HC tells Adani Group not to obstruct road use by public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd to take steps to see that there is no obstruction to the use of the roads by the general public as part of the construction of Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport project. The court also said the quarrying operations and the transportation must be done strictly in accordance with the permissions granted and without causing any danger or nuisance to the public.

The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Rajesh Kumar Jha, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking adequate police protection for carrying out quarrying operations for the construction of the project on the quarrying site and for transportation of rock boulders. The company submitted that it was required to procure the rocks for the construction of a 3.1-kilometre-long breakwater, which is an integral part of the project. It alleged that a group of persons were obstructing the functioning of the quarry and the transportation of the boulders from the quarries to the work site.

Advocate T Sanjay representing the villagers said his clients have no complaint against the functioning of the quarry as such and that they had raised objections only to the use of the panchayat roads by the huge vehicles carrying the boulders which cause a threat to the lives of the local residents. The government pleader said the protests by the residents are not with regard to the quarry as such, but with regard to the transportation of huge boulders from the quarry in heavy vehicles.

QUARRY WORRY

